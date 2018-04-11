Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism - Cameroon, Canada Share Views

www.ncpbm.cm, the site is bilingual, contains information that respects ethical norms and constantly updated to keep the national and international community informed on the mandate, activities of the institution and other data of national interest.

This was in an audience granted yesterday by the President of the Commission, Peter Mafany Musonge to the Parliamentary Secretary of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada.

Sharing experiences and discussing possible engagements for the promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism in the country came under focus during an audience yesterday April 10, 2018 with the President of the Commission, Peter Mafany Musonge and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Matt Decourcey. The Parliamentary Secretary was accompanied by the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil amongst others.

Expressing his satisfaction on the achievements of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM), Matt Decourcey said they talked on measures to ensure and promote the respect for bilingualism in Cameroon.

"Our wonderful exchange dwelled on the important work being done by the Commission towards the respect of bilingualism and multiculturalism principles as well as provisions of government services relating to language. In Canada, we work hard on a daily basis to safeguard the strengthening of these characters. We share a long history of friendship and partnership with Cameroon and will always exchange experiences and advise the Commission where need be," he stated.

The Canadian envoy said collaborating with civil society organisations, partners and the population is a definite means to supporting bilingualism and multiculturalism.

Meanwhile, the Commission on March 07, 2018 through its President launched a digital platform with the objective of encouraging the spirit of living together. Known as www.ncpbm.cm, the site is bilingual, contains information that respects ethical norms and constantly updated to keep the national and international community informed on the mandate, activities of the institution and other data of national interest.