Tanzania: 5.8 Percent of Tanzanians Living With Disabilities, Govt

Over 2 — 6 million Tanzanians are living with various disabilities, which is 5.8 per cent of the country's population, the parliament heard today, Wednesday April 11.

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Stella Ikupa revealed this in parliament during the question-answer session of the 11th National Assembly in Dodoma.

She was responding to a question raised by special seats MP, Khadija Nassir who sought to know if the government has a clear database for people with disabilities.

According to the deputy minister, 0.04 per cent are living with albinism, 1.19 per cent are visually impaired, 0.97 per cent have hearing problems, 1.19 percent can't walk, 0.910 per cent have memory challenges, 0.74 per cent can't take care of themselves whereas 0.23 per cent belong to other categories.