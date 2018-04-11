Former Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Dr Joseph Made was today grilled over the appointment of Mr Rockie Mutenha Grain Marketing Board general manager when two other candidates who had scored higher marks.

The committee on Agriculture, chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya MP Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF) took Dr Made to task why he disregarded GMB board recommendations to appoint former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe official, Dr Millicent Mombeshora or Mr David Mashingaidze who had scored higher marks during interviews.

Former Minister of Agriculture Dr Joseph Made laughs at some points as he appear before a parliamentary committee on Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement flanked by GMB board chairperson Charles Chikaura and his deputy Basilio Sandamu in Harare today. Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba Former Minister of Agriculture Dr Joseph Made appear before a parliamentary committee on Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement flanked by GMB board chairperson Charles Chikaura in Harare today.-Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba Agriculture and Rural Resettlement committee Chairperson Justice Mayor Wadyajena

GMB board members led by Mr Charles Chikaura had indicated that former minister Made had directed that they appointed Mr Mutenha.

In response, Dr Made said he had to appoint Mr Mutenha after there was pressure and anxiety on the need to have a substantive head at the parastatal.

He denied arm-twisting the board to appoint Mr Mutenha ahead of other candidates.