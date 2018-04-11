11 April 2018

Tanzania: PM Office Budget Sails Through

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday wound up debate on his office budget estimates for the 2018/19 fiscal year, closing the heated debate on sugar divided legislators in the House.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) linked the sugar issue with the Union, prompting a section of Civic United Front (CUF) MPs to walk out of Parliament in what they termed as 'silencing us.

' But, Mr Majaliwa yesterday condemned the linking of the sugar debate with the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar, describing it as unhealthy.

He said the government will always stand firm to protect the Union at any cost, advising lawmakers to shun jab throwing at each other on issues pertaining with the Union.

The premier said the heated debate on the Union that the Chairman of the House, Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu blocked had emanated from the sugar issue.

He stressed that there were five sugar factories in the mainland and one in the Isles, assuring that the government has always provided equal opportunities for businesspeople in Mainland and Zanzibar in issuance of sugar import permits.

MPs unanimously approved the budget of the Prime Minister's Office after five days of debate in which 174 MPs contributed.

