11 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Wants Quality Public Works' Execution

Soyo — The minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, stressed Tuesday in Soyo city, northern Zaire province the need to improve the quality in the execution of public works.

The official, made the statement while addressing the opening of the first Extended Consultation Council of the Ministry of Construction and Public Works, adding that the projects must be in line with technical quality criteria that meet people's need now and in the future.

The minister underlined that the quality of the public works need to be reflected in the roads, bridges, and other infrastructures under construction all over the country.

In the meantime, he recalled that the lifetime of an infrastructure depends on the maintenance and preservation besides the quality of the project and its execution.

The minister also defended the need for a regular monitoring of the projects by the National Road Institute (INEA) during each stage of its implementation.

The Consultation Council, which meet twice a year, is gathering in Soyo city, senior officials of the sector from all the provinces of the country.

