Angola: Economist Deems Angola Still Unequal, Despite 16 Years of Peace

Luanda — Despite the fact that the country has been living in effective peace in the past sixteen years, Angola is still an unequal country, because it was not able to take advantage of the initial years following the end of the war until 2008, and did not resist well to the international economic and financial crises.

This has been said by the Angolan economist, José Alves da Rocha, who emphasised that the country has not been able to transform peace into a dividend of fair distribution of the national income.

To him, by now the country should already show indexes of equality in terms of access to opportunities, national income and bank credits, adding that this has not happened yet and so one sees in Angola very rich and very poor people.

"It is necessary to say that much was wasted from what was supposed to be the benefits of peace, in this period that we've completed sixteen years (of effective peace) (...)", stressed the economist and university lecturer.

José Alves da Rocha went on to say that the country is currently slowing down in its economic growth, so this means it has squandered a lot.

He then underscored that discussions need to take place in society aimed at analysing ways to better preserve the peace and secure other levels of the benefits brought about by the end of the war, such as the emotional, social and economic stabilities.

The specialist made these considerations at a conference on peace held in the National Administration School (ENAD), in Luanda.

José Alves da Rocha is also the director of the Centre for Studies and Scientific Research of the Catholic University of Angola (UCAN).