Angola: Improvement of Medicine Logistics Among Health Ministry Challenges

Luanda — Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta said Tuesday that one of the biggest challenges in the health sector is the need to improve the medicines logistics, which also includes penalizing illegal sales of drugs within health units.

The minister, who was speaking during an interview on channel 1 of the national television (TPA), acknowledged that there is a huge shortage of medicine within some of the country's health facilities due to the current financial crisis and lack of payments. According to Sílvia Lutucuta, the health ministry is working, in collaboration with the ministry of the Interior, to penalize and avoid practices such as illegal sales of drugs in hospitals.

On the other hand, the minister also acknowledged the existence of serious problems concerning the humanization of health care, which led to the creation of a directorate of ethics and humanization in the sector.