11 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Improvement of Medicine Logistics Among Health Ministry Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta said Tuesday that one of the biggest challenges in the health sector is the need to improve the medicines logistics, which also includes penalizing illegal sales of drugs within health units.

The minister, who was speaking during an interview on channel 1 of the national television (TPA), acknowledged that there is a huge shortage of medicine within some of the country's health facilities due to the current financial crisis and lack of payments. According to Sílvia Lutucuta, the health ministry is working, in collaboration with the ministry of the Interior, to penalize and avoid practices such as illegal sales of drugs in hospitals.

On the other hand, the minister also acknowledged the existence of serious problems concerning the humanization of health care, which led to the creation of a directorate of ethics and humanization in the sector.

Angola

Health Sector Must Improve Primary Care

The health sector must improve the work at the level of Primary Care, municipal hospitals and medical centres, so as to… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.