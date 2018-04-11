Luanda — The senior women's handball team of 1º de Agosto is since Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, where they will play the 34th edition of the Cup Winners' Cup, which will be held from April 13-23.

Prior to that, on Wednesday, 1º de Agosto will face the Cameroon Fap for the Babacar Fall Super Cup match.

Speaking to ANGOP at Luanda's "04 de Fevereiro" International Airport, 1º de Agosto coach Morten Soubak said the team is prepared to win both competitions.

"We are one hundred percent. We do not have any injured players, "he said.

The other Angolan team of Petro de Luanda will also participate in the event.

1º de Agosto are the title holders of the Cup Winners' Cup and will play in Group A, together with Cara of the Republic of Congo, HC Heritage of DRC, Dynamic of Cameroon and home team of Al Ahly.

Petro de Luanda returns to the competition after abandoning it in 2014. The Angolan squad will play in Group B, which also includes FAP of Cameroon, Abo Sport of the Republic of Congo, Stade Mandji of Gabon and HBC Habitat of Côte d'Ivoire.