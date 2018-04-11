11 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto in Egypt for Cup Winners' Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The senior women's handball team of 1º de Agosto is since Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, where they will play the 34th edition of the Cup Winners' Cup, which will be held from April 13-23.

Prior to that, on Wednesday, 1º de Agosto will face the Cameroon Fap for the Babacar Fall Super Cup match.

Speaking to ANGOP at Luanda's "04 de Fevereiro" International Airport, 1º de Agosto coach Morten Soubak said the team is prepared to win both competitions.

"We are one hundred percent. We do not have any injured players, "he said.

The other Angolan team of Petro de Luanda will also participate in the event.

1º de Agosto are the title holders of the Cup Winners' Cup and will play in Group A, together with Cara of the Republic of Congo, HC Heritage of DRC, Dynamic of Cameroon and home team of Al Ahly.

Petro de Luanda returns to the competition after abandoning it in 2014. The Angolan squad will play in Group B, which also includes FAP of Cameroon, Abo Sport of the Republic of Congo, Stade Mandji of Gabon and HBC Habitat of Côte d'Ivoire.

Angola

Health Sector Must Improve Primary Care

The health sector must improve the work at the level of Primary Care, municipal hospitals and medical centres, so as to… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.