11 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Congo Sends Message to Angolan President

Luanda — The president of the Republic of Congo, Dennis Sassou Nguesso, on Tuesday send to Luanda the minister of Foreign Affairs and of Cooperation, Jean Claude Gakosso, to deliver a message to the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

The special envoy who is paying a two-day working visit to Angola is due to meet Wednesday the Angolan president.

Angola and the Republic of Congo share excellent relations of cooperation in the political-diplomatic, transport, oil, trade, tourism and environment sectors as well as in the framework of the international and regional institutions in which both countries take part.

The Congolese official, who did not speak to the press at his arrival, was welcomed by the Angolan Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs, Téte António and diplomats of his country accredited to Angola.

