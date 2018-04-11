Angola: Health Sector Must Improve Primary Care

Luanda — The health sector must improve the work at the level of Primary Care, municipal hospitals and medical centres, so as to decrease the pressure on reference health units, said last Tuesday in Luanda the Angolan Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The Health minister said that during a big interview to channel 1 of the public television (TPA), which focused on the present state of the health sector.

She said there must also be a greater focus on the sensitisation of the citizens, since one often sees families taking their sick relatives to hospital when they are already in a critical condition, thus, many times, the consequence is unpleasant.

The minister went on to state that she believes that with improvements in primary health care there will be better epidemiological control.

She then emphasised that the society has to understand the preventive medicine side and not only the curative medicine aspect.

The minister - who was appointed to this post in the ambit of the new government that came out of last August 23 election - admitted that she already had a notion of the seriousness of some situations in the health domain, since she was working in this sector, however, she confessed that now that she is the head of this ministerial department she realises that the problems are deeper than she thought.

Despite this realisation, she said, one must be optimistic, because the changes that are needed depend on the actions and mentality of professionals.

She also reminded that it is necessary to look at the matters and tackle them through a multi-sector approach and not simply as problems of the health sector, which is a position also defended by the head of the Executive.

Thus, she concluded, there must be a combination of synergies and integrated work and interventions, which is actually the strategy of the President of the Republic (head of the Executive).