11 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Norway Applauds Girls Education Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Watson Maingo

Salima — Norwegian Minister for International Development, Nikolai Astrup has applauded Malawi Government and United Nations Agencies for the Joint Programme on Girls Education (GoM-UNJPGE), saying it demonstrated commitment towards increased access to quality education for girls.

He made the remarks at Lifidzi Primary School in Salima, where he toured some interventions under the UN-JPGE.

Astrup whose Country is funding the programme, said he was pleased that the joint efforts by the government ministries and UN agencies namely UNICEF, WFP and UNFP has managed to reduce cases of school dropout and early pregnancies.

"It is pleasing to note that the joint effort is able to combat some of the challenges that affect access to education for girls," he said.

The Minister observed there was need to continue with joint effort from various sectors, departments and agencies.

"Education is key to progress and prosperity, so it is important that we continue investing in the education of our children," Astrup explained.

Principal Secretary for Education Justin Saidi thanked the government of Norway for its support towards implementation of phase one and two (current) of the JPGE, which run from 2015-2017 and 2018 to 2020, respectively.

"As government, we appreciate the support which is indeed, helping us to tackle challenges in the provision of education," he pointed outi.

According to information from Salima District Education Office, since JPGE started operating in the district, it has managed to achieve a reduction in school dropout rate to just 5 per cent from the previous 20 per cent.

The report indicates that in Salima, school enrollment has gone up by 34 per cent in the period of the first JPGE.

JPGE is being implemented in three district of Salima, Dedza and Mangochi, and it targets education zones that have negative indicators in area of school enrollment, drop-outs and teen pregnancies.

Malawi

No One Will Die of Hunger in the Country - VP Chilima

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima says government is making all efforts to ensure that no one dies of hunger in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.