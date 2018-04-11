Malawi: Farmers Asked to Establish Farmer Field Schools

Ntcheu District Council Chairperson Councilor, Shimita Njobvu has asked farmers in the district to establish farmer field schools so as to promote new farming technologies.

Speaking during an agricultural field show at Kankhuni village in Traditional Authority Mpando in the district, he said agriculture activities have lately been affected by factors such as climate change and natural disasters, resulting into low production of crops hence the need to adopt new technologies of farming.

Njobvu said the new agricultural technologies have the potential to contribute to sustainable agriculture which will in turn increase the production of crops in the district as well as the country.

"The harvest that we are having nowadays is not the same as we used to have some 10 years ago. Our farming activities have been affected with effects of climate change resulting into low production. I believe if farmers establish farmer field schools, they will be able to overcome the challenges we are facing now because they will be able to share knowledge and best practices of new farming technologies,' Njobvu said.

The Council Chairperson said promotion of new farming technologies would help eradicate hunger in the district saying farmers will be enlightened on proper methods of farming as well as use of improved varieties of seeds.

"One thing that is also contributing to low production of crops is the use of local variety seeds as well as traditional ways of farming. It is only through farmers field schools that our farmers could learn why they should plant improved seeds as well as practice new farming technologies," he said.

Deputy District Agriculture Development Officer for Ntcheu, Kumbukani Mndalira, commended members of Chikumbutso farmer's field school for showcasing best practices of modern farming technologies which he said will promote the concept in the area.

"We have seen what our friends of Chikumbutso farmer's field school are doing at their school as showcased in the fields that we visited today. I am very convinced that if farmers in Ntcheu would emulate such initiative, the district would be food secure," he said.

Mndalira urged farmers that attended the agriculture show to make sure that they practice what they learn at farmers school in their respective gardens and encourage others to join.

Chikumbutso farmers field school members showcased the modern technologies that they learn at school through demonstration plots which left the delegates to the agriculture show convinced as to why farmers need to join farmer's schools.

The school was established in 2017 by farmers from Kankhuni with support from Shire River Basin Management Project who also supported the agriculture show with financial resources.