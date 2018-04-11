11 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: UDF Candidate Wins Malindi Ward By-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi — United Democratic Front (UDF) Candidate Kassim Limamu has won the Malindi Ward by-election which took place Tuesday, April 10 beating Malawi Congress Party (MCP), People's Party (PP) candidates and one independent.

Limamu amassed 2,735 votes beating with a wide margin his close contender, MCP's Ambrose Hamisi, who pulled 1,060 votes while PP's Hassan Chikuta got 878 votes and Independent George Chiwaula trailed far behind with 530.

A total of 5,287 votes were cast in seven centres namely, Sangusya, Malindi, Makumba, Mtengeza, Mdala Makumba, Taliya and Chipereka and out of the cast votes, 5,203 were valid while 83 were null and void, according to the election's Ward Returning Officer, Chipiliro Masamba.

The UDF candidate took lead at five centres, namely, Mtengeza, Makumba, Mdala, Chipereka, and Sungusya while MCP's Hamisi led at Taliya and PP's Chikuta at Malindi.

Voting started at exactly 6 O'clock in the morning in all centres and closed at 6 O'clock in the evening when counting began.

The whole voting process was peaceful as acknowledged by the district's Elections Coordinator, who is also District Commissioner for Mangochi, Reverend Moses Chimphepo.

"We are very happy that the election has been free and fair; there hasn't been any conflict from start to the very end," Chimphepo told journalists Tuesday night at Malindi Tally Centre.

Earlier in the morning, immediately after opening the centres, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Dr. Jane Ansah, also expressed satisfaction with how peaceful the Malindi Ward by-election had been, even at campaign level.

"It was very commendable to note that leaders of the two parties, UDF and MCP, had conducted rallies in the ward on April 7 without any conflict despite the two parties using the same road to access their respective venues," she said.

Malindi Ward has 17,075 registered voters, according to MEC records, thus with 5,287 having participated in the April 10 election, 11,788 did not turn up to vote representing 69.0 percent.

The ward's seat fell vacant following the death of Councilor Saidi Macollera, UDF, in December 2017 after collapsing.

Malawi

No One Will Die of Hunger in the Country - VP Chilima

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima says government is making all efforts to ensure that no one dies of hunger in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.