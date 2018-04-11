Luanda — The Minister of Arts and Culture of South Africa Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa is starting Tuesday a visit to Angola meant to strengthen ties between the countries.

The South African official is scheduled to meet with the Angolan counterpart Carolina Cerqueira.

The visiting minister is also expected to meet with the governor of Cuando Cubango province Pedro Mutindi and visit the local Cuito Cuanavale Memorial.

The agenda includes the signing of the Executive Programme for 2018/2019 Joint Cooperation and learning of the local infrastructure.

South Africa also wants to strengthen cooperation in the areas of historical heritage, with stress to areas related to struggle for the liberation of the peoples of southern Africa and exchange in the field of libraries, archives and artistic training.

A delegation from Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, visited Angola in November 2017 having met with the National Archives and National Library of Angola.

South Africa hosted on 28 and 29 March this year a round table on heritage of liberation.

The event brought together several ministers of Culture and Researchers of SADC countries.

Angola and South Africa signed a general agreement on economic, scientific and technical cooperation in April 1998.

In November 2000 the parties signed an agreement for the setting up Bilateral Cooperation Commission.

The two countries reaffirmed their historic relations of friendship and cooperation during the first visit of the Angolan head of State João Lourenço to South Africa in November 2017.