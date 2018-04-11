Somalia: Kuwait Made Big Achievements in Delivery of Aid to Somalia

The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) had chalked up big accomplishments in 2017, thanks to the support of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the political leadership that contributed to the delivery of aid to needy people everywhere in the world.

The KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer made the statement to KUNA on Tuesday following the society's general assembly regular meeting.

He added that the society has carried out several achievements and humanitarian projects in several countries witnessing disasters and conflicts.

He noted that the KRCS is coordinating with a host of international partners in order to enhance partnerships with the International Committee of Red Cross as well as UN humanitarian and relief societies and agencies, and others.

Al-Sayer pointed out that the society has provided urgent relief to Yemeni people to help them overcome difficult humanitarian conditions in that Arab country.

He went to say that the KRCS has been aiding displaced Syrian families currently hosted by neighbouring countries, including Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, for the 7th year in a row.

He also referred to humanitarian assistance offered by the KRCS to brothers and sisters in Palestine, Libya, Somalia, Tanzania and refugee Rohingya people in Bangladesh as well as Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and other needy people in affected countries.

The KRCS chief mentioned that the society has spared no efforts to provide healthcare to the needy and affected people by conflicts.

He indicated that the society carried out some rehabilitation and training programs for donors and other staff at some bodies in Kuwait.

Other humanitarian campaigns and projects related to charities in several fields have been executed by the society as well, he made clear.

He finally commended partners who contributed to the success of implementing charitable projects for needy people. (end) zak.hm