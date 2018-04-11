Sudan: Final Communique On Visit of Kenyan VP to Sudan Issued

Khartoum — The Vice-President of Kenya, William Ruto has visited to Sudan during April 9-11 at invitation of the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih during which he was accompanied by a high-ranking delegation and where the two sides held talks over a host of issues of common concern.

The two sides discussed international and regional issues of common interest and underscored common understanding over such issues as well as political and diplomatic coordination at international forums to confront challenges facing the region and Africa.

The communique indicated to existing references and frameworks representing the joint ministerial committee and the political consultation committee between Foreign Ministries in of the two countries , which work for boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in addition to implementation of agreements protocols signed between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to work for exchange of experiences between the two countries in respect of inventing local solutions to problems of the region and that the two sides got informed of Sudanese experiment of national dialogue and democratic practice in Kenya.

The communique said the two sides agreed to cooperate in confronting the organized and transnational crimes , encountering terrorism, illegal migration, human trafficking and smuggling.

The two sides tackled situations in the region and expressed readiness to work together for finding sustainable solutions.