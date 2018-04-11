East Africa: Bakri Affirms Keenness to Work With AU to Achieve Stability in the Region

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underscored Sudan determination to with African Union and its organizations to realize peace in the region, particularly in South Sudan and Somalia.

The First Vice-President said in the joint press conference with the Kenyan Vice-President at the conclusion of the Sudanese-Kenyan talks in the Republican Palace , Tuesday, that Sudan and Kenya as two AU members focus on cooperation to achieve peace and stability in all countries of the region and boosting trade exchange by way that achieve the common interests.

He indicated to eternity of relations between Sudan and Kenya , pointing out that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached 240 million dollars and that the two countries would work together to boost it to achieve economic gains for the two countries.

The First Vice-President disclosed all goals of AU have not been achieved due to conflicts the continent is experiencing, but, he added , there are will , genuine African wakening and openness to world for employment of the continent resources for increase growth and prosperity of the African countries.