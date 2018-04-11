11 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: Bakri Affirms Keenness to Work With AU to Achieve Stability in the Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underscored Sudan determination to with African Union and its organizations to realize peace in the region, particularly in South Sudan and Somalia.

The First Vice-President said in the joint press conference with the Kenyan Vice-President at the conclusion of the Sudanese-Kenyan talks in the Republican Palace , Tuesday, that Sudan and Kenya as two AU members focus on cooperation to achieve peace and stability in all countries of the region and boosting trade exchange by way that achieve the common interests.

He indicated to eternity of relations between Sudan and Kenya , pointing out that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached 240 million dollars and that the two countries would work together to boost it to achieve economic gains for the two countries.

The First Vice-President disclosed all goals of AU have not been achieved due to conflicts the continent is experiencing, but, he added , there are will , genuine African wakening and openness to world for employment of the continent resources for increase growth and prosperity of the African countries.

Sudan

Govt Says Releasing Political Prisoners; No Confirmation Yet - U.S.

The U.S State Department said it is closely following developments in Khartoum after Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.