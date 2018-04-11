Ghana: Israel Blocks Ghana MP Over Palestine Occupation Storm

Accra — ISRAEL has denied a Ghanaian legislator entry into the East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank over his outspokenness on the occupation of Palestine.

Ras Mubarak, the Member of Parliament (MP), had initially been issued a permit to enter the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) through the Jordanian border. OPT consists of East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank, all under Israeli control.

The Palestinian Authority had invited Mubarak to give a speech in Ramallah in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Upon arrival at the Jordanian border, Israeli authorities refused the Ghana's Kumbungu Constituency legislator entry, without giving satisfactory reasons.

However, indications are that he was denied access because he is an active member of the Palestine Solidarity Movement in the West African nation.

He recently led a pro-Palestine march in the capital Accra, where protesters denounced the controversial occupation of Palestine.

The development angered the Israeli regime. Mubarak remained defiant despite his blockage by the regime.

"However long it takes the oppressed Palestinian people to get justice, if Israeli authorities change their minds and allow me entry, I will say what I plan to say. If they don't, I will say it anyway," Mubarak said.

He insisted Ghanaians would continue to support the cause of the Palestinian people. Israel has in the past denied prominent figures entry into OPT.

Among those denied access are the then South African minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande.

Dr Isabel Apawo Phiri, Associate General Secretary for the World Council of Churches, was also denied entry.

Last week on Friday, 6th April 2018, Israeli snipers shot and killed over 30 unarmed Palestinians and injured more than 1 500, including journalists and teenagers.