10 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Nigeria: Next Stop Nigeria - Gam Girls Boot Burkina Out

By Yankuba Jallow

Burkina Faso will leave Banjul with a sorry tale to tell after losing to Gambia's female Scorpions on nerve-wracking 5-3 penalties. Run-up to the second-leg fixture, staged at the Bakau Stadium, was marred by disturbing collage of pictures showing team players stranded at an airport and dozing off on benches after hours of travel.

Exhaustion was thus expected to take its toll but it certainly didn't show going by yesterday evening's match.

Scorer in the first-leg Adama Tamba was it again for the Gambia opening the score in the 19th minute before Kounda Yasiminah Ramata inadvertently turned the ball into her own net gifting the hosts Gambia a 2-0 lead. Simpore Salimata then pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 just the reverse score in Ouagadougou.

Both sides settled on penalties with Gambia winning 5-3. The lady Scorpions' next match is a tie with Nigeria.

