Ethiopia: Attorney General Drops Charges of 114 Prisoners

The Federal Attorney General revealed that charges on some 114 prisoners including monks from the Waldiba monastery, who were allegedly arrested of terrorism and other crimes, were dropped today.

Executive Committees of the ruling party, Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) after an extended meeting had passed a number of decisions including dropping charges and releasing prisoners to widen the political space.

It is to be recalled that government has released and dropped charges of many prisoners at federal and regional level in line to the requirements set by the Federal Attorney General.