Ethiopians Deserve Democracy

opinion

Ever since the declaration of the Athenian democracy around the fifth century BC, the term has always been used in global lexicon in some way or the other. Regrettably enough, the word has continued to be used and abused since then. In class societies, democracy was used as a window dressing to appease those who are at the lower echelon of the socio-economic ladder. Wars, civil strife and colonial aggressions were perpetrated by those who paused to own the last word on democracy. Although democracy is a natural human attribute and is not dished out at the whims and desires of governments, the world has remained economically polarized thanks to those countries that claim to be the originators of democracy.

In his recent inaugural speech at the House of Peoples Representatives, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that:

"We Ethiopians need and also deserve democracy. Democracy is not for us an alien idea. When it was foreign to many peoples and countries, we lived under and governed by our democratic Gadaa system becoming an example on to the world. Today, for us building democracy is an existential matter--than it is to any other country."

The word democracy and its different usages is mentioned 16 times in the Ethiopian Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia's ( EFDRE) constitution and this was not a matter of semantics but indicates to what extent the word is repeatedly used to provided additional expression to the full rights of citizens mentioned in the federal constitution. For all Ethiopians therefore, "democracy is not a matter of choice but of survival" as the former prime minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegene had put it.

Where ever it is applied, democracy is recognized in the context of the rule of law. This was specifically stressed in the prime minister's speech.

"... the democracy that we yearn for cannot become a reality. In democratic governance, the supremacy of the law needs to be established. One wisdom that we need not forget while trying to ensure the supremacy of the law is that our people are not looking simply for the presence of laws but also the realization of justice."

It is very difficult to build a democratic order in this country without addressing poverty and providing the necessary economic basis for a democratic order.

Democracy cannot be achieved in an economically polarized society. The premier had this to say:

"It is impossible for a people and a country that is busy taking away a wealth that was created yesterday from another and settling scores to move forward. In situation where there is a bigger pie where everyone can work and become prosperous, Ethiopia will not become one in which one thinks, let alone be obliged, to steal from another. Rather, let us busy ourselves with utilizing the unique opportunities presented to us by the circumstances, coordinating our national capacity, and overcoming our scarcity and shortage mindset."

Democracy has therefore a lot to do with equity in every aspect of social life. On the other hand, anarchism and taking the law into ones hand is totally incompatible with the quest for democracy. While the philosophical and super structural context of democracy is vested in the human rights of mankind and the economic bases. destroying what is already available without building on what is already secured.

On the other hand democracy, the rule of law and the separation of powers have a clear dialectical linkage. The separation of powers in the Ethiopian context has two dimensions. First it is the separation of power between the three branches of the state including the legislature, the judiciary and the executive body of the government as indicated in the current Ethiopian constitution. However, equally important is the separation of the functions of the government and the ruling party.

Although the constitution provides that the part that won elections would take up the responsibility of forming a government, the scope of responsibility of a government and the ruling party differ in the level and type of accountability.

The demarcation of state and party functions is in effect one of the pillars of democracy. This is particularly important in a multi-party system like that of Ethiopia.

Democracy is the expression of the will of the electorate and that party that wins the election and it plays a leading and guiding role while executing the daily duties of the government in the realm of the bureaucratic nomenclature of government structure.

Party programs, rules and regulations including party discipline differ from that of the government. Government in an ideal democracy is meritocratic but when party leaders swing like a pendulum between their government and party roles, they need to skillfully shift their responsblties depending on the immediate roles they are required to play.

The democracy that could prevail in Ethiopia needs to take into account the multi-faceted needs of the public which also includes the needs, values, interests and attitude of the public.

Democracy as stated earlier presumes accountability. Democracy is not a system that provides everything and immediately on a clean plate. It requires active participation of all and rectification of any tendency that is against public interests.

The establishment of a new political order in Ethiopia presupposes putting in place an inclusive political system that has enough space for the parties, government bodies, civil society organizations, professional associations, trade unions, religious affiliated organizations with specific missions. This would help to not only widen public participation in the affairs of the political system but would also help to promote a new political culture that is based on strong unity within a difference.

Democracy in Ethiopia needs to grow in a process and the nation needs to avoid any copy paste style from neo-liberalism or other forms of protectionist nationalism. Democracy in Ethiopia needs to blend the history, cultural diversity, multiple world outlooks and ideologies of different social groups depending on their validity and relevance towards the advancement of a new democratic system in the country.

Democracy, among other things hinges on transparency in all public and private services. This would help to create a spirit of understanding between the government and the public and would also help to boost public trust and confidence on the government.

Strengthening the democratic public institutes like Human Right Commission, Office of the Ombudsman, Constitutional Inquiry Commission is of greater benefit for the promotion of democracy in the country.

It is difficult to openly conclude that the academia is fully participating in the development of democracy in Ethiopia. It is true that a number of public universities have already started to provide free legal services for poor persons who cannot litigate at the courts of law. Full participation of the academia needs to be encouraged so that democracy would be implemented in a wider scope.

The Ethiopian people are demanding for democracy but the peoples of this country need to do their part in promoting democracy because it cannot be fully provided without their direct participation.

Once again although the peoples of Ethiopia crave for democracy, they will not be able to achieve it over night. The struggle against the abusers of public fund, contraband, narrow and chauvinistic nationalism, undesirable internal clandestine networking should further get continue strengthened.