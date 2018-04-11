Ethiopia Becomes Attractive to FDI - Commission

Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) said that Ethiopia has gained success in attracting sizable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the past decade and plus years.

The priority given to expand infrastructural facilities and the extensive investment promotion activities have enabled the country to lure significant investments, EIC Commissioner Fistum Arega told The Ethiopian Herald.

The Commissioner noted that last year Ethiopia received a 'Star Reformer Award' from the World Bank Group for the outstanding performance it has witnessed in formulating and executing a viable FDI policy.

Similarly, the country won the '2017 United Nations Award' for remarkable performance in targeted promotion, facilitation and execution of sustainable investment projects.

According to Fistum, expansion of infrastructural facilities and most importantly, the ongoing industrial parks development play key role in the success Ethiopia has gained in attracting FDI.

The Commissioner said that the past unrest in parts of the country has not caused serious impact on FDI flow and substantial investment projects becoming operational during the State of Emergency.

Fistum said: "Per the decision made by Office of the Prime Minister, the government would give compensation and offer a tax exemption privileges for those whose properties were damaged and looted recently."

EIC is working closely with pertinent stakeholders to render the support that is needed to enable the factories start operation and to fully protect the properties, he added.

Fistum noted that the Commission is partnering with Investment Board to improve retention policy that would ease conditions for investors access foreign currency and encourage export-based companies.

Investors need to strive to secure additional foreign currency by increasing volume of exports and enable the country save foreign currency by substituting imported materials by local products, the Commissioner noted.

Flow of FDI in Ethiopia has witnessed a five-fold increment from 814 million USD in the 2007/8 fiscal year to 4.2 billion USD in the past budget year, it was learnt.