Ethiopia: Uniting for Common Goal

editorial

Ethiopians last week came to know their long awaited Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, who is elected in peaceful and democratic manner.

They have built up optimistic expectations on their new Premier to bring real change and transformation in all economic, social and political aspects.

Their optimism is greatly relied on the belief that he would sustain peace and security, ensure the protection of democratic rights, widen up the political space, stamp out corruption, and create national consensus, among others. And, hence, he addresses the major sources of the public's grievances that led to unrest in some parts of the country.

These are of course among the priority areas included in the Prime Minister's acceptance speech, as his cabinet's focus of attention. That is why he boldly asserted that these issues are of paramount importance to nation's renaissance.

Apparently, these lofty tasks and aspiration cannot be translated into reality by the sole efforts of the premier and his cabinet. Rather, they would be realized by the concerted efforts of all Ethiopians including Diasporas, scholars, political parties and the likes, who are eager to see a strong and united country where long lasting peace and security and inclusive development are maintained.

As it is understood, since the past two years, street protests and unrests have been observed in some parts of the country. Consequently, the incidences brought about undesirable consequences, greatly harming the country's economic development. Any Ethiopian, with a real sense of mind, would never allow these hazards to continue. In essence of this, hence, this moment is a critical time for all of us.

In this regard, we all should stand together by the side of the new Prime Minister and make concrete efforts in order to prevent further crises.

Most importantly, we have to understand that we Ethiopians have a long lasting tradition of resolving conflicts by ourselves. We also firmly believe that no external body can do that for us.

Thus, we have to join hands and work together for this same end -to build a country that we all aspire to see while at the same time accommodating and accepting our diversity and differences.

When we stand together, our differences will be minimal and infinitesimal and we would be strong. To the contrary, when we divide, our differences mound as high as mountain and we fall apart. There is no need to rationalize as this is what our history tells us time and again.

Hence, we should work together to restore nation's past glory putting aside our differences and division, and joining hands. For the past two decades, we have been toiling to get rid of poverty and backwardness. And we have witnessed a tremendous achievement, i.e successive economic growth. We have lifted millions out of poverty, improved access to health and education both in rural and urban areas, and reduced maternal mortality. We also have gone beyond and promoted regional economic integration with our neighbors in the Horn. We can mention a lot of case stories that demonstrate the fact that we are in the right track and started to enjoy the fruits of our toil. Why should we ruin it then?

Such a bold, courageous and wise move among all will irrefutably put our country where we aspire to reach. And hence, we should carry on with our ambitious pursuits through supporting the aspirations of the Premier in unison.