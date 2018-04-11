10 April 2018

PR Newswire (New York)

Senegal Scaling Solar Tender Produces One of the Lowest Electricity Costs in Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Dakar, Senegal — The World Bank Group's Scaling Solar program, designed to help remove obstacles to developing large-scale solar power in developing countries, has set a new benchmark in Senegal resulting in two bids that will produce electricity for under 4 Euro cents (roughly 5 US cents) per kilowatt hour. The deal will provide one of the cheapest sources of electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa.

On Thursday, Senegal's Electricity Sector Regulatory Commission (CRSE) announced the winner of the program's competitive auction to develop two utility-scale solar plants with a total capacity of 60MWac. ENGIE/MERIDIAM was awarded both projects with bids to produce solar power at just 3.80 Euro cents per kilowatt hour for the solar plant located in Kahone and 3.98 Euro cents per kilowatt hour for the solar plant located in Touba.

Once the plants are built, this will constitute Senegal's cheapest utility energy source, helping the government meet the objectives of the "Plan Senegal Emergent" by drawing on an abundant renewable resource.

"In Senegal, Scaling Solar once again demonstrates that this innovative approach brings together the IFC and the World Bank, investors, and governments in a transparent, streamlined, and competitive process. The result is great deals for consumers," said Philippe Le Houérou, IFC's CEO. "Scaling Solar is the poster child for creating markets for clean and affordable energy for Africa."

The World Bank Group designed and helped CRSE run the tender, which led to 14 bids for the two projects from eight bidders. This success follows the first Scaling Solar auction in Zambia, which had delivered a ground-breaking 6.015 US cent tariff, the lowest tariff in Sub-Saharan Africa at the time.

Scaling Solar is now developing over 1 gigawatt of solar power in partnership with four African countries - Zambia, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Senegal. In addition, the program is expanding to new regions with countries in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in discussions to join Scaling Solar.

SOURCE International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Senegal

Govt Clamps Down On Protests Over Plan to Amend Electoral Law

Senegal's plan to amend its electoral law ahead of presidential elections in 2019 has sparked a series of protests.… Read more »

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Copyright © 2018 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.