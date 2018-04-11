Ethiopia's Agrofood and Plastprintpack Attracts Market Leaders

Addis Ababa — The 2nd edition of agrofood and plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 has scored with an outstanding participation of international market leaders.

Taking place from 3rd to 5th May 2018, at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, more than 60 exhibitors from 17 countries present their innovations at Ethiopia's 2nd International Trade Show on Agriculture, Food, Plastics, Printing and Packaging.

The event is organised by the German exhibition specialists fairtrade (www.fairtrade-messe.de) and their Ethiopian partners Prana Events.

"Building on the great results of the first edition in 2017, the quality of exhibitors at the 2018 trade fair is now once again set to improve significantly", outlines Martin März, founder & managing partner of fair trade."

agrofood and plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 is a real international event as the exhibitors come from Austria, China, Denmark, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Qatar, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA.

More than 3,000 trade visitors targeted for the 2018 event

"After the 2017 event already saw 2,615 trade visitors from 33 countries participating", continues Martin März, "we now target for more than 3,000 trade visitors to profit from this occasion and discuss their business with world leading suppliers from around the globe."

Strong institutional support

agrofood and plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 is supported by the French agrofood association adepta, the German Society for International Cooperation GIZ, ITA-Italian Trade Agency and VDMA Food Processing and Packaging Machinery. Further trust is given by the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Industry, the Ethiopian Food, Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry Development Institute, the Food Medicine and Health Care Administration and Control Authority of Ethiopia and the Chemical and Construction Inputs Industry Development Institute