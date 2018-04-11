11 April 2018

Gambia/Burkina Faso: Gambia Beats Burkina Faso to Navigate to African Women's Cup of Nations Qualifiers' 2nd Round

By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Queen Scorpions yesterday defeated their West African counterparts Burkina Faso 2-1 at the Independence Stadium, in Bakau as they move to qualify for the African Women's Cup of Nations Qualifiers'.

Both teams started the game brilliantly and created some goal scoring chances.

The Queen Scorpions then scored through striker Adama Tamba in the 20th minute of the game from a fine finish to send the fans into jubilation.

Moments later, Burkina found themselves 2-0 down in favour of the Queen Scorpions after Adama Tamba's free-kick was headed by Burkina defender into their own net, ending the first half 2-0 in favour of the Queen Scorpions.

Upon resumption from the break, the visitors pulled one back through Simpore Salimata in the 53nd minute of the game to level the aggregate. However, the game ended 2-1 in favour of the Queen Scorpions but equal aggregate pushed the game into penalty shootout, which ended 5-3 at the advantage of Queen Scorpions as they progresses to next round of the qualifiers against Nigeria on the 4 June.

