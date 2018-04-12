11 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Soldier Beats Up Driver for Refusing to Give N20 Bribe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Soldier beats up driver
By George Kaduna

A Nigerian soldier at a security check point along the Plateau - Abuja road on Wednesday maltreated a Plateau Riders transport company driver for not giving him bribe of N20 on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Daji in Kaduna State.

According to a passenger in the car heading from Jos to Abuja, the soldier was angered by the refusal of the driver to be extorted.

"It was a usual checkpoint, we were asked to park by the military man who asked the driver to our hearing: 'Wetin be my own?' The driver told him 'Nothing,'" the passenger narrated.

"Provoked by the response, he asked the driver to bring down the load in the boot of the car. The driver then told us the passengers that everybody should remove their bags as it was the transport company's policy that drivers are not allowed to touch or handle passengers' luggage. We all came down to get our bags out but the military officer refused. That was when he started beating the guy.

"We were delayed there for an hour while we watched the soldier collect N20 each from other vehicles. He also told us that it was 'condition' that makes him to collect the N20.

Watch Video here:

Nigeria

Inflation Rate Drops for 14th Consecutive Time

For the 14th consecutive time since January 2017, inflation rate inched closer to the single digits target set by both… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.