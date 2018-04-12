11 April 2018

Zimbabwe: Takura's Big Friday Night As He Launches Debut Album

Song writer and musician, Takura is set to drop his first album titled "Someone Had to Do It" at club 1+1 in Harare this Friday.

The former Soul Africa member who rose to fame following the release of his single track, Zino irema which has become a street anthem among hip hop fans.

In an interview with 263Chat, Takura said his debut album has never been heard before in terms of sound though he insisted that he is the same person who has matured.

"On Friday I am launching my first ever album at club 1+1. The album has 18 tracks and is called Someone Has to Do It.

"This is a project which people have never heard before in terms of sound and everything, I am still the same Takura doing the trap music when I came out but now it's more mature now.

"This is not just an album but its a life changing experience from 59 minutes of the album," said Takura.

He added that people should not be concerned about the type of music one does.

"I do music for the people, its 2018 and in Africa only people are still concerned with what type music one is doing in America they are creating new genres, but they don't have names for them because that's not the product. Me I am a musician I do music," said Takura.

Stunner, Junior Brown, Iron King and wheel spinner DJ Tawa are some of the artists set to grace Takura's album launch.

