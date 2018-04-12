Zimbabwe: All in-Order for the Davido Concert - Ginimbi

Local businessman and socialite, Ginimbi real name Genius Kadungure, who is part of the organizers of the 30 Billion concert has revealed that everything is in order ahead of Nigerian superstar, Davido's second performance in Zimbabwe.

Music fans have been skeptical on whether Davido will finally show up following his no-show at two different occasions but the 30 Billion concert organizers have allayed fears of the multi-award winning Nigerian superstar failing to fulfill his fixture this time around.

In an interview with 263Chat, Ginimbi said all is set for the concert as they are now waiting for the coming in of Davido.

"Everything is now in-order concerning the coming in of the Nigerian super star who has disappointed his fans twice but after my interference and the love of my country I had to convince him to come.

"Zimbabwe is my family and because of that, we made Davido to come with a live band as his first performance in Zimbabwe was without a live band," said Ginimbi.

The Gobe hitmaker is expected in Zimbabwe on the 19th of this month, the same time tickets for his show will hit the market.

Jah Prayzah, ExQ and Killer T are some of the supporting acts lined up for the mega show with Royal DJs and Selekta Base slotted for the decks.

Davido who has earned a reputation of releasing hit after hit including Fia, Fall and IF which made airwaves across Africa last year. His 2018 single Flora My Flawa has failed to match the standard Davido set for himself but fans will definitely enjoy his act as most of his tracks are sing-along hits popular with his Zimbabwean fans.