12 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Big Sister Show Gathers Momentum

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Organisers of local reality show Big Sister Zimbabwe, a replica of the Africa's popular show Big Brother have announced the venue for auditions and some of the sponsors on board.

The show to be hosted by local production company, Channel Yedu, will have the same rules as BBA but some terms and conditions will be made to suit the Zimbabwean market.

It is expected to kick off in June and end mid-July with 30 house-mates battling for a cash prize of about $25 000 at a house in Glen Lorne, Harare.

In an interview show organiser, Tashinga Nemusese, said the house is already set and they are now finalising on bringing the equipment from South Africa to be used for the show.

