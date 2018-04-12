11 April 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Man Arrested With 1900kg of Untagged Minerals

Police is Rubavu District are holding a man who was allegedly caught transporting untagged minerals and attempting to bribe police officers.

The suspect (name withheld) was arrested on Monday as he transported 1,900 kilogrammes of Coltan in a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, Police said.

He was intercepted around Gisenyi Sector in Rubavu District and, according to police, he failed to produce documents allowing him to trade in minerals.

"When the suspect was asked to produce a license allowing him to trade in minerals and why he was transporting untagged mineral, he resorted to bribing police officers with Rwf300,000 but they arrested him immediately," said the Western Region Police Spokesperson Chief Inspector of Police Innocent Gasasira.

It is alleged that Habimana had illegally acquired the minerals and was taking them to Kigali where he was to sell them.

CIP Gasasira warned that dealing in minerals without legal authorisation is a criminal offence which is punishable by the law.

"People should, understand that anyone caught in such activity will be dealt with according to the law," he said.

The arrest came after a tip off from people that saw his vehicle loaded to capacity.

Gasasira thanked the public for their continued partnership with the police which he said, should continue especially through sharing timely information on anyone suspected to be involved in illegal activities.

