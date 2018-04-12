Rwanda: Kigali City Mayor Nyamulinda Resigns

The Mayor of the City of Kigali, Pascal Nyamulinda, resigned from the position effective Tuesday.

In his resignation letter to the city council, Nyamulinda cited personal reasons.

The resignation was confirmed by Kigali City Spokesperson Bruno Rangira.

Nyamulinda assumed office in February last year through a by-election, succeeding Monique Mukaruliza, who had been appointed the High Commission to Zambia.

Nyamulinda, 54, previously served as director-general of the National Identification Agency (NIDA), a position he held since 2007.

He also served for five years as a diplomat at the Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations in New York before being appointed to the direction of National ID project in 2007.

Efforts to get a comment from Nyamulinda were futile by press time.

Parfait Busabirwa, the vice mayor in charge of economic development, will serve in acting capacity until new elections are held.