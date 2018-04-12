12 April 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kigali City Mayor Nyamulinda Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

The Mayor of the City of Kigali, Pascal Nyamulinda, resigned from the position effective Tuesday.

In his resignation letter to the city council, Nyamulinda cited personal reasons.

The resignation was confirmed by Kigali City Spokesperson Bruno Rangira.

Nyamulinda assumed office in February last year through a by-election, succeeding Monique Mukaruliza, who had been appointed the High Commission to Zambia.

Nyamulinda, 54, previously served as director-general of the National Identification Agency (NIDA), a position he held since 2007.

He also served for five years as a diplomat at the Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations in New York before being appointed to the direction of National ID project in 2007.

Efforts to get a comment from Nyamulinda were futile by press time.

Parfait Busabirwa, the vice mayor in charge of economic development, will serve in acting capacity until new elections are held.

Rwanda

Cabinet Gives Green Light to Africa Trade Pact Protocol

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the draft law ratifying the African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA), which… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.