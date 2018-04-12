10 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Its Time to Up the Game - Ginimbi

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido.

Businessman and Socialite Genius Kadungure better known as 'Ginimbi' last month announced that he is finally bringing Nigerian Superstar Davido to Zimbabwe stating that it is time to up the game and host events in a world class manner, 263Chat can reveal.

Ginimbi urged the nation not to be offended by his decision to bring South African MC Boitumelo Thulo "Boity" even though there are good Masters of Ceremony (MCs) in the country as he is aiming at keeping things international.

"It is time to up the game, Davido is an International artist and we need to spice the show. It is our first show but won't be the last; we need to mix and stop doing what previous promoters were doing,

"People in Zimbabwe must not get offended by us bringing Boity as if its the last show, its our first show and we are trying our best. Davido has let Zimbabwe down twice and we have tried to get Boity and Davido to talk to us from South Africa and Lagos to assure you that the are coming," explained Ginimbi.

Ginimbi went on to add that it will be a world class show and Davido is going to perform way better than he did the first time he came to Zimbabwe.

When Davido first performed in Zimbabwe 2015, he did not have a live band and Ginimbi has assured the nation that he will be bringing a full live band.

"The show will be a world class show, as we all know when Davido first came to Zimbabwe he did not have a live band, this time he is coming with a full band, in addition last time he played for only an hour but this time he will play for two hours,

"My all white VVIP party will also be classy in terms of the way people will be served, the type of drinks will reveal that its not a normal show," he said.

Kadungure further revealed that Davido will be coming two days before the show, the same time tickets will start selling in the country to avoid disappointment.

The show will be graced Jah Prayzah, EXQ and Killer T as the supporting acts while Royal DJs and Selekta Base will be on the decks.

