12 April 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Daughter Bona At Airport to Welcome New Plane With Dad's Initials

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Clarkson Mambo/Twitter
The Boeing 777 with the registration code Z-RGM.

Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona was at Harare's international airport on Wednesday to see the arrival of a newly-acquired passenger plane bearing her father's initials.

The Boeing 777, with the registration code Z-RGM, made a low fly past over Harare's main Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport before it touched down early afternoon from Malaysia.

Son-in-law at controls?

Pictures from the runway showed Bona Mugabe with her husband, Simba Chikore, who was aboard the plane and dressed in a pilot's uniform. It was unclear if Chikore, a trained airline pilot, had been at the controls.

Chikore was chief operating officer at the debt-ridden Air Zimbabwe at the time a deal was reportedly sealed last year with Malaysia Airlines to purchase pre-used planes. He no longer holds that post.

State journalist Clarkson Mambo, tweeting from the airport, quoted Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa as saying the Zimbabwe government had so far paid $35 million for two Boeing 777s. He said the government - now headed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa - plans to acquire six more smaller aircraft.

Debt-ridden Air Zimbabwe is currently banned from flying to Europe because of safety concerns.

Last year there was speculation the government of former president Robert Mugabe would try to create a new airline called Zimbabwe Airways so that it can resume flights on lucrative European routes.

Mugabe was forced to step down during a military takeover in November.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Where Did the Diamond Money Go?

Lawmakers in Zimbabwe are preparing to summon ex-president Robert Mugabe to answer for his management of the diamond… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.