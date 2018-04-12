Photo: Clarkson Mambo/Twitter

The Boeing 777 with the registration code Z-RGM.

Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona was at Harare's international airport on Wednesday to see the arrival of a newly-acquired passenger plane bearing her father's initials.

The Boeing 777, with the registration code Z-RGM, made a low fly past over Harare's main Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport before it touched down early afternoon from Malaysia.

Son-in-law at controls?

Pictures from the runway showed Bona Mugabe with her husband, Simba Chikore, who was aboard the plane and dressed in a pilot's uniform. It was unclear if Chikore, a trained airline pilot, had been at the controls.

Chikore was chief operating officer at the debt-ridden Air Zimbabwe at the time a deal was reportedly sealed last year with Malaysia Airlines to purchase pre-used planes. He no longer holds that post.

State journalist Clarkson Mambo, tweeting from the airport, quoted Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa as saying the Zimbabwe government had so far paid $35 million for two Boeing 777s. He said the government - now headed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa - plans to acquire six more smaller aircraft.

Debt-ridden Air Zimbabwe is currently banned from flying to Europe because of safety concerns.

Last year there was speculation the government of former president Robert Mugabe would try to create a new airline called Zimbabwe Airways so that it can resume flights on lucrative European routes.

Mugabe was forced to step down during a military takeover in November.

Source: News24