Malawi: Police Officer Dies in Road Accident in Ntcheu

Ntcheu — A Senior Police officer died on Tuesday afternoon in Ntcheu after the vehicle he was travelling in with other friends, overturned and caught fire at Mfulanjovu junction along Blantyre-Balaka M1 road in Ntcheu.

Police Publicist for Ntcheu, Hastings Chigalu told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the driver identified as Khefas Katete 22, from Nselema village Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje, was driving a Toyota Sprinter Saloon, registration number BQ 69 from the direction of Blantyre towards Balaka along M1 road with four passengers on board.

"Upon arrival at Mfulanjovu, the vehicle swerved to the other lane and it overturned once catching fire in the process as he was trying to avoid a head on collision with another vehicle that was coming in front of him after an overtake," he explained.

Chigalu said due to the impact, one of the passengers Assistant Superintendent, Michael Kataya 51, of Dedza Ppolice station died upon arrival at Balaka District Hospital due to multiple fractures he sustained in the process.

Two other passengers identified as Ellias Nguluwe and Victor Jabulani Banda, sustained various serious injuries and have since been referred to Zomba Central Hospital.

"The driver escaped with minor injuries but the vehicle got extensively damaged with the fire," he said.

The late Kataya hailed from Chilomo village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.