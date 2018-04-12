11 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Seven in for Defiling an Imbecile

By Vincent Khonje

Kasungu — Police in Kasungu have arrested seven men for allegedly defiling a 17 year-old imbecile girl.

The defilements are allegedly to have happened during the period of January, 2017 and March, 2018 in Chimwembe Village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma.

According to Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza, the victim, who is a standard 7 learner at one of primary schools in the district, stays with her grandparents who distill Kachasu as one way of earning their living.

"It is alleged that, the seven suspects during the stated period usually patronized the victim's grandparents' home to drink where they used to have sexual intercourse with the victim by taking advantage of her mental condition," he narrated.

Namwaza added that some of the suspects used to give the victim a little sum of money to coax her into their immoral desires.

Para Civic Educators under PLAN Malawi and social workers unearthed the suspects' heinous acts on the victim and reported to Nkhamenya Police Unit.

The police instituted investigation into the matter that led to the arrest of the suspects in question.

According to Namwaza the suspects have been charged with defilement of an Imbecile which is contrary to Section 139 of the Penal Code.

The seven suspects are Simeon Chirwa, 29, Manford Phiri, 54, Robert Banda, 50, Simeon Nkhoma, 46, Sekani Mwale, 26, Kamboni Chirwa, 40 and Wellings Banda, 52.

The suspects appeared before Kasungu First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday and are currently remanded at Kasungu Prison pending conclusion of the case.

