Malawi: Government Encourages Youths to Be Innovative

Lilongwe — Government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism has encouraged youths in Malawi to be innovative using their ideas, skills and talents to establish businesses that can create jobs for them to enhance national development.

The Minister responsible, Henry Mussa made the remarks Tuesday during World Bank Youth Creating Jobs Fair at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

In an interview, Mussa said youth have different ideas and skills that can help develop the country such as in Agriculture, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and initiatives that are responsive to climate change challenges such as provision of energy through solar system.

"These are important areas in the Third Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) which President Arthur Peter Mutharika launched recently in the country," said Mussa.

He added that the president is pleased to see young people taking such serious responsibility to ensure the country is moving forward.

"We cannot allow ourselves as a country to continue being labeled as poor when we have such creativity and ability among our youth.

"Some of the youths have already started their businesses with very little capital and they keep growing.

That is the way to go," he assured.

Mussa said youths from rural areas are needed to have right attitude, mindset and determination to create businesses and jobs to raise individual effort for national benefit.

The minister added that people in the country are starting businesses, developing their own industries and manufacturing items that the Malawi economy needs.

He said government is very keen to ensure rural youth are well equipped through community colleges that are established in different areas to empower the youth with skills needed for them to be economically independent.

He applauded World Bank, Malawi Revenue Authority, the Reserve Bank of Malawi and FDH Bank for joining the youth and being an important resource for them.

World Bank country director, Greg Toulmin said government, faith-based entities and politicians should recognize the youth for development of the country.

"We are supporting more science-based subjects which this country needs to propel economic growth with public universities in Malawi such as LUANAR, Chancellor College, Polytechnic and Mzuni.

He added that the same project is also supporting TEVETA which also builds other technical skills.

He added that some investments may not be seen as targeting the youth but they are of tremendous benefit such as energy, water and digitization projects.

"Without electricity it could be harder to move forward. We are also supporting a project called Digital Malawi; digitization is in the blood of youth the world over and Malawi youth are upping their game as well," he added.

He said it is a significant role in development and growth of the country to help youth to realize the importance of taking part in being job creators and not job seekers.

Among other participants, Hastings Chimala applauded World Bank and other supporters for coming up with the initiative, saying youths should be encouraged in their innovation because they are a hub to developing the country.