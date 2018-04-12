Kenya: Lawyer Matemu Faces Uphill Battle for U.S. Seat

Jeff Matemu cuts the image of a diasporan on the move: Upwardly mobile, middle class and cosmopolitan in the Tar Heel state of North Carolina.

The "Patch" (Nairobi School) alumnus wants to become the member of the House of Representatives for the 2nd District of North Carolina.

"But the maverick faces an uphill battle, particularly due to his party label. He is running as a Libertarian, one of the many third parties in the United States.

Because the drawing of congressional districts in the US is a function of the states, the Democratic and Republican parties have historically entered into an unholy alliance to block third parties such as the Libertarians from challenging their monopoly.

POLITICAL PARTIES

Districts tend to be drawn in a way to perpetuate the 'Big Two's' monopoly of politics, ensuring safe seats in areas either is strong.

This quid pro quo between the two dominant parties makes running on a third party ticket a challenging prospect, especially when the incumbent is from one of the major political parties.

Secondly, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index (CPVI), a measurement of how strongly a US congressional district or state leans Democratic or Republican, the 2nd District is Republican.

Several other factors need to be considered. In 2016, Donald Trump won the state of North Carolina.

The 2nd district is 71 per cent white and has never elected a Libertarian.

The last Libertarian to run in the state, according to the Federal Electoral Commission, was Brian Irving, who got a paltry 2.68 per cent of the total vote in the 2nd District of North Carolina in 2012.

HOLDING

The other element Mr Matemu faces is the power of incumbency, which is heavily in favour of George Holding.

As an incumbent, Mr Holding has name recognition, has established campaign networks in the district and comes with the support of the President.

Trump needs every Republican seat in the House to advance his agenda; so, the 2nd District is of particular interest to him.

In addition, partisan lobby groups - such as the Americans for Prosperity and the Koch Brothers -- regularly donate millions of dollars to the Holding campaign.

Mr Matemu is seriously undermanned and underfunded.

AGENDA

In his pitch to the Wilson Times, a North Carolina newspaper, on April 8, Mr Matemu presented himself as a Christian who was non-partisan and wanted to focus on issues of religious liberty, the economy, the 2nd Amendment (gun rights) and immigration.

He did not define how he would address the issues surrounding the 2nd Amendment and immigration.

As recently as the end of last month, more than 20 Kenyans were deported, while hundreds of thousands of others live in fear in the shadows of American society.

As an African immigrant, it will be interesting to see how Mr Matemu navigates this political minefield.

I trust Mr Matemu hopes to follow in Barack Obama's trailblazing foray into American politics. While the odds seem stacked against him, it is, nonetheless, worth a stab.