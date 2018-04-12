12 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Appeals Court Hit By Shortage of Judges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kazungu Samuel

The Court of Appeal is grappling with a shortage of judges, which is affecting service delivery countrywide.

Court of Appeal President William Ouko on Wednesday said that after the appointment of Chief Justice David Maraga and his deputy Philomena Mwilu to the Supreme Court, their positions at the Court of Appeal have not yet been filled.

Speaking during the Judiciary Training Institute's retreat for Appeal Judges at Serena Beach Hotel, Justice Ouko also noted that his predecessor, Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki, has been appointed the Attorney-General.

"After the exit of the three, we are yet to get replacements and that has strained our operations and proper service delivery," he said and added:

"We also have a big shortage of clerks in our courts, forcing two or more judges to be served by a single clerk.

"For efficiency, at least each judge must have his or her own clerk but at the moment the workload is heavier because of the little workforce. We know some staff retired but they have not been replaced," Justice Ouko said.

Justice Ouko used the four-day retreat to outline his five-year vision for the Court of Appeal, emphasising on integrity and asking the appellate judges to maintain the confidence Kenyans have in them.

He asked the judges to align their strategies with CJ Maraga's overall vision of the Judiciary.

Kenya

Armyworm Threatens Half of the Country's Maize

Kenya could lose half of its maize crop and face a massive food crisis following an invasion of the Fall armyworm. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.