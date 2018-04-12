11 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Invited to Attend Summit On Protection of Congo River

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço was invited Wednesday to attend the Summit of Heads of State on the protection of Congo River basin, scheduled for 25th this month in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

The invitation from Congolese President Dennis Sassou Nguesso to his Angolan counterpart was conveyed Wednesday in Luanda by the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Jean Claude Gakosso.

At the end of the audience, Jean Gakosso said that the international summit is the result of an initiative to protect the fauna and flora of the countries that share the Congo River basin.

With 4,700 kilometer extension, Congo River, also known as Zaire River, is the second largest river in Africa.

As special envoy, Jean Claude Gakosso also said that he has discussed with President João Lourenço the situation in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), quoting progress in preparation for elections in December.

Angola and Congo are monitoring DRC process with a view to helping and, along together with the international community, to ensure that the goals everyone wants (free and fair elections) are achieved.

Both countries enjoy relations of cooperation, with stress to political-diplomatic sectors, transport, oil, trade, tourism, environment.

Angola

President Sympathizes With Algerian Plane Crash Victims

Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with the People's Democratic… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.