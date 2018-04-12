Angola Invited to Attend Summit On Protection of Congo River

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço was invited Wednesday to attend the Summit of Heads of State on the protection of Congo River basin, scheduled for 25th this month in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

The invitation from Congolese President Dennis Sassou Nguesso to his Angolan counterpart was conveyed Wednesday in Luanda by the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Jean Claude Gakosso.

At the end of the audience, Jean Gakosso said that the international summit is the result of an initiative to protect the fauna and flora of the countries that share the Congo River basin.

With 4,700 kilometer extension, Congo River, also known as Zaire River, is the second largest river in Africa.

As special envoy, Jean Claude Gakosso also said that he has discussed with President João Lourenço the situation in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), quoting progress in preparation for elections in December.

Angola and Congo are monitoring DRC process with a view to helping and, along together with the international community, to ensure that the goals everyone wants (free and fair elections) are achieved.

Both countries enjoy relations of cooperation, with stress to political-diplomatic sectors, transport, oil, trade, tourism, environment.