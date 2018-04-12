Angola: Higher Education Institutions Role Highlighted

Luanda — The higher education institutions in Angola, which are committed to cater for the society, must play the role of creating a social conscience that is crucial for any sustained project, said the Secretary of State for sector, Eugénio da Silva.

This was at the opening ceremony of 2018 Academic Year of Tocoista's Higher Polytechnic Institute (ISPT).

Addressing the topic "Social responsibility of an higher education institution and sustained social development", the official said that the higher education institutions should periodically assess the impact on what they produce.

The institutions should work with the social partners on sitting conditions to ensure reciprocity towards sustainable social development.

Eugénio da Silva said that the role of higher education institutions in the country is associated with increased knowledge and new technologies that will depend on the processes of innovation and social change.

"It is desirable that higher education institutions reinforce their democratic aspect, forming trenches to build democratic life. This entails to promote science and knowledge, as factors for democratisation of society," he said.

The official defended the need to guarantee the citizens equal access to higher education according to democratic selection criteria to admit the best candidates, who in turn will become good professionals.

Attended the event, in addition to the institution's patron Bishop of Tocoista church, Afonso Nunes, students and lectures of ISPT.