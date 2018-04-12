11 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Sympathizes With Algerian Plane Crash Victims

Luanda — Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and its people following the tragic accident near the Boufarik air base, by an Algerian airplane.

João Lourenço addressed a message of condolences to his counterpart of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, due to the crash of the military plane, an Iliouchine 76, at 7:50 local time, shortly after take-off.

"I am deeply dismayed by the news of the tragic accident near the Boufarik air base, with an Algerian Air Force plane, which has killed more than two hundred military personnel on board and also the entire crew, and I present to you in my name and on behalf of the Angolan people, the most heartfelt condolences, which are extended to bereaved families and to the entire Algerian people, "reads a communiqué that reached Angop.

Angola and Algeria maintain ties of deep friendship and cooperation.

The plane crash killed 257 people, including the 10 crew members.

