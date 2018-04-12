Kenya: Village in Shock as Woman's Body Vanishes From the Grave

Photo: Victor Otieno/Daily Nation

Villagers of Bolo location in Nyakach, Kisumu County in shock on Monday after they found the body of a middle aged woman buried two years ago missing from the grave.

Villagers in Bolo location of Nyakach in Kisumu County woke up to a bizarre incident on Monday morning when the body of a woman they buried two years ago disappeared from the grave.

Ms Joyce Auma had been buried two years ago. According to Mr Benjamin Rambogo, the Ms Auma's uncle, the villagers found an empty coffin in an open grave.

On Wednesday, shocked villagers still pondered why the grave, which was just a few yards from the family's main house, was raided.

Mr Michael Okello, the deceased's father, said there had been no quarrel over land or place of burial, and he ruled out possibility of assailants using that as reason for raiding the grave.

CLAIMED BODY

"She (Ms Auma) had had three unsuccessful marriages, her former husbands who had abandoned her neither attended her burial nor claimed her body," he told the Nation.

Ms Auma had a turbulent marriage, her father explained. Her in-laws from Migori County confiscated her husband's property and sent her away after the death of her first husband 2011.

She then returned to her father's home in Nyakach and remarried two years later. But the marriage was again short-lived. Later, she got married to a man from Seme, Kisumu County, but the union broke after she fell sick. She would die in January 2016.

INVESTIGATIONS

Area Chief Zedekiah Okello told the Nation that he had reported the matter to the police. He said investigations were yet yield any positive results.

By Wednesday, the villagers were still worried by the mysterious disappearance of the body from the grave.

This being the Easter month, some locals compared the incident to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The area chief said they suspected some people might have raided the grave for some ill cultural act.