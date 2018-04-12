Kenya: Uber Inks Deals With Nine Firms to Offer Drivers More Benefits

Uber Kenya has signed partnership deals with nine firms in a move meant to make vital services quickly available to its partners and drivers.

Uber partner organisations include the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), MP Shah Hospital, emergency services company Flare, car dealer Toyotsu, Huawei, Techno, Essilor, Kingsway, and Telkom Kenya.

Uber will host the businesses at its Greenlight Hub, a Nairobi-based resource centre that provides technical support to drivers using the app.

"We listened closely to thousands of drivers and from their feedback we were able to identify the benefits they mostly want access to, and so Uber Rewards was developed," said Emmah Mutunga, Greenlight Hub manager for Uber in Kenya.

Rescue by Flare Emergency Response will offer free first aid trainings to Uber drivers on a monthly basis while drivers visiting MP-Shah Hospital desk will receive regular free medical checkups.

Essilor will offer drivers free eye checkups regularly to ensure that they have healthy vision thus promoting road safety.

Kingsway will offer preferential discounts to drivers operating on the Uber app as well as a 30 per cent discount on all service related products.

"Uber values driver-partners and we are always looking to enhance their experience while saving on their costs, in order for them to make the most from their small businesses.

We believe these rewards will help drivers have a better driving experience when using the Uber app," said Uber's general manager for East Africa Loic Amado.