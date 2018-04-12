11 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uber Inks Deals With Nine Firms to Offer Drivers More Benefits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Annie Njanja

Uber Kenya has signed partnership deals with nine firms in a move meant to make vital services quickly available to its partners and drivers.

Uber partner organisations include the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), MP Shah Hospital, emergency services company Flare, car dealer Toyotsu, Huawei, Techno, Essilor, Kingsway, and Telkom Kenya.

Uber will host the businesses at its Greenlight Hub, a Nairobi-based resource centre that provides technical support to drivers using the app.

"We listened closely to thousands of drivers and from their feedback we were able to identify the benefits they mostly want access to, and so Uber Rewards was developed," said Emmah Mutunga, Greenlight Hub manager for Uber in Kenya.

Rescue by Flare Emergency Response will offer free first aid trainings to Uber drivers on a monthly basis while drivers visiting MP-Shah Hospital desk will receive regular free medical checkups.

Essilor will offer drivers free eye checkups regularly to ensure that they have healthy vision thus promoting road safety.

Kingsway will offer preferential discounts to drivers operating on the Uber app as well as a 30 per cent discount on all service related products.

"Uber values driver-partners and we are always looking to enhance their experience while saving on their costs, in order for them to make the most from their small businesses.

We believe these rewards will help drivers have a better driving experience when using the Uber app," said Uber's general manager for East Africa Loic Amado.

Kenya

Appeals Court Hit By Shortage of Judges

The Court of Appeal is grappling with a shortage of judges, which is affecting service delivery countrywide. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.