Cameroon: Voters Registration - Time Fast Running Out

Enrolment of new voters on the electoral registers will stop once electors are called to the polls for the remaining elections of 2018.

Political parties and other actors of the electoral process have to make hay to register the remaining potential voters while the opportunity is still there. This is because, in accordance with Section 75 (2) of the Electoral Code, «annual revision or, where applicable, the recompilation of electoral registers shall be suspended from the date of convening of the electors. » President Paul Biya during his 2018 New Year message to the nation on December 31, 2017 declared that 2018 was going to be the year of elections. His declaration became concrete reality with the organisation of the election of senators on March 25, 2018. This was setting into motion the year's electoral calendar, leaving no other room for speculation. It is clear that potential voters no longer have much time to register as the revision period of the electoral registers would not go up to August 31 as provided for in the Electoral Code. For example, should the calendar for the presidential election be respected as the election cannot be postponed, then electors would go to the polls to vote the President of the Republic in October 2018.

The Electoral Code in its Section 86 (2) states that, « No less than 90 days shall elapse between the date of publication of the convening decree and the day of the election. » This implies that registration for presidential election would stop in July 2018. Cameroon is likely to also have parliamentary elections to elect Members of the National Assembly and municipal elections to replace those voted in 2013. Parliamentary and municipal council elections that have some time been twin elections usually hold before presidential election. From this perspective, the date for convening the two elections has to come before that of the presidential election. Taking all these into consideration, political party leaders and other politicians who would want to contest in the presidential election and other likely elections that are by universal suffrage have to make hay now.

Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), the independent body responsible for the organisation, management and supervision of all election and referendum operations has to multiply strategies to enable the maximum number of potential voters register. The registration exercise concerns both Cameroonians at home and in the Diaspora when it comes to presidential election. Civil society organisations on their part have to step up their mobilisation and education missions. Cameroon Tribune is therefore interested in exploring the strategies put in place by ELECAM, political parties and civil society organisations to enable the remaining interested potential voters register before the operation ends.