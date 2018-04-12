Cameroon: Humanitarian Assistance - Canada Donates Fcfa 11.3 Billion

The fund is intended to address the critical needs of more than 20 million people affected by drought and ongoing conflicts in the Lake Chad Basin.

On behalf of the Honourable Marie- Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs has announced the donation of 27 million dollars (estimated at FCFA 11.3 billion) as funding to humanitarian assistance to support people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. This was the subject of discussion ,besides examining bilateral ties between both countries, in an audience granted the Canadian envoy and his delegation on April 10, 2018 by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum. Accompanied by the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil, amongst others, Matt DeCourcey said bilateral relations between Cameroon and Canada are evolving on a very good note given their bilingualism character. Highlighting on the reason for the aid, he said Cameroon is host to several refugees from neigbouring countries and therefore in need of humanitarian assistance. "In Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, millions of people are in need of life-saving assistance as a result of conflict, natural disasters and epidemics.

In Cameroon in particular, more than half a million people are displaced because of conflicts in the Lake Chad Basin and the Central African Republic, adding pressure to already scarce resources and limited basic services in host countries," he stated. Information from a factsheet handed to journalists indicates that Canada's contribution will provide vulnerable communities with food, clean water, health care, protection services including psychological and livelihoods support. "Populations in the Lake Chad Basin are facing a dire humanitarian situation as conditions continue to deteriorate because of conflict, food insecurity and natural disasters. Canada is proud to provide humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of the most vulnerable and ensure those requiring emergency assistance are reached. This support will save lives and help to alleviate the suffering of people living in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria," DeCourcey is quoted in the document.