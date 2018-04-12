11 April 2018

Sudan: 80-Year-Old Sheikh 'Barbarically Tortured to Death' in Jebel Marra

Libei — An 80-year-old sheikh has died in the custody of the Sudanese government forces in Darfur's East Jebel Marra. He allegedly succumbed after severe torture. Local notables have branded his killing as 'barbaric'.

Sheikh Mousa Osman, nicknamed 'Mousa Simbi', was allegedly killed by severe torture at the headquarters of the government forces stationed at Libei area in East Jebel Marra.

Sheikh Mousa, who is about 80 years old, a normal resident of Libei, was arrested without charge and beaten to death. His body was transferred to the army command in Manawashi.

Notables and activists in East Jebel Marra condemned the incident and described it as barbaric and immoral by the government army towards the citizens.

The area of Libei is accommodating more than 50,000 people who have fled from the neighbouring areas because of the military confrontations between the government forces and militias and Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur.

Activists said the fleeing civilians are still living without services in the open and caves after their villages had been burned.

