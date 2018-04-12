Kenya: Kimanzi Named February's Best

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi is the Fidelity Insurance Kenyan Premier League Coach of the Month for February.

The former Harambee Stars coach beat Gor Mahia's Dylan Kerr to the award in a vote conducted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission, garnering 10 points out of 16.

Mathare won three of the four matches they played in February.

Kimanzi, who won the inaugural in March 2016, received Sh75,000 and a trophy at the team's Goan Institute training grounds on Wednesday.

"I am very grateful because it's a surprise. It's an award for the team that worked hard last season and I believe that was the start of the journey. Nobody including myself knew that there will be some guests coming to appreciate our efforts this morning," said the former Sofapaka and Tusker coach in an interview.

"We are happy a a team and I want to extend that to the technical bench the players and the management, I was only leading them but I needed support from everyone to achieve the goal."

Mathare opened the 2018 campaign with a 2-1 win over debutantes Vihiga United on February 4 before edging out Nzoia Sugar a week later on a similar scoreline.

Their third game ended in a goalless draw away to Ulinzi Stars on February 17 before registering their biggest win in the month, a 3-1 win over 2009 champions Sofapaka.

In that month, they scored seven goals and conceded just three.

The Slum Boys, who top the KPL standings on 23 points, next visit Posta Rangers on Sunday.