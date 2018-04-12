Kenya: Motorists to Pay More for Parking at JKIA

Motorists seeking access to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will pay more parking fees from April 15, 2018.

Airport Parking Services (Kaps Ltd) said it revised the parking fees after being instructed to do so by their client Kenya Airports Authority.

In the revised fees, saloons, mini-vans and pick-up drivers parking for less than 20 minutes will pay Sh100, while those parking for 20 to 40 minutes will part with Sh250.

Parking for between 40 minutes and one hour will attract a fee of Sh350, while motorists parking at JKIA for more than one hour will part with Sh500.

PARKING ZONE

Under the new directive, motorists shall not be allowed to stay in the drop/pickup zones for two hours.

Previously, drivers of saloon cars were charged Sh50 for spending more than 30 minutes at the parking zone.

According to Kaps Ltd, a lost ticket will be charged a non-refundable fee of Sh1,000, same as unclamping fees.

The directive has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans who took to social media to vent out their frustrations. They termed the move as ill-timed.