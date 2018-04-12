11 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Females School Enrolment in Gahtelai

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — The Director of Nur Alfajr School in Gahtelai sub-zone, Mr. Jemal Saleh indicated that owing to the sustainable awareness raising programs the females' school enrolment in the elementary and junior school is on the rise.

Mr. Jemal said that 51% of the students attending school are females and called for integrated effort of all stakeholders to encourage female students pursues high school education.

He further stated that the introduction of digital library and increased awareness of the students has significant contribution in the increased number of students' school enrolment.

Mr. Jemal also called on the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) and others to strengthen participation in eradicating under age marriages that are negatively affecting female students from pursuing higher education.

Eritrea

Has Italy Jailed the Wrong Eritrean Man for Human Trafficking?

An alleged human trafficking kingpin, believed to be in custody in Sicily, is living the high life in Uganda, a new… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.