Eritrea: Females School Enrolment in Gahtelai

Massawa — The Director of Nur Alfajr School in Gahtelai sub-zone, Mr. Jemal Saleh indicated that owing to the sustainable awareness raising programs the females' school enrolment in the elementary and junior school is on the rise.

Mr. Jemal said that 51% of the students attending school are females and called for integrated effort of all stakeholders to encourage female students pursues high school education.

He further stated that the introduction of digital library and increased awareness of the students has significant contribution in the increased number of students' school enrolment.

Mr. Jemal also called on the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) and others to strengthen participation in eradicating under age marriages that are negatively affecting female students from pursuing higher education.